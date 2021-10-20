South Africa

More than 1,000 businesses asked for government funding after July looting and unrest: Minister Patel

20 October 2021 - 09:44
Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel says the looting and unrest in July left enormous economic damage in its wake. File photo.
Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel says the looting and unrest in July left enormous economic damage in its wake. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

More than 1,000 businesses reached out to the department of trade, industry and competition to ask for assistance after the July unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, said minister Ebrahim Patel.

Patel was briefing the media on Tuesday about the progress made by his department in distributing the economic relief package.

Businesses in parts of KZN and Gauteng suffered losses during violent demonstrations initially linked to opposition to former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration.

Patel said the department acted with speed to put together a communication line through which it was contacted by affected businesses.

“We worked to manage the damage to the supply chain and ran a survey in which we had well over 1,000 respondents giving us details of the extent of damage caused in their businesses. That helped us identify the extent of the problem, but also where timely and appropriate interventions could be made,” he said.

Patel said the department encouraged more companies to apply for government funding after assessing the extent of damage after the unrest.

The minister said the department has paid out R1.5bn in 123 transactions, benefiting 320 businesses or business sites and saving more than 13,000 jobs.

Sugar-cane farmers were among business owners who applied for government funding.

“We received applications from sugar farmers whose cane in many cases was burnt and they suffered damages. The Industrial Development Corporation has made available R85m that will cover 192 sugar farmers in total. This is over and above the number of R1.5bn,” said the minister.

The department is working closely with the National Economic Fund and state-owned short-term insurer SA Special Risk Insurance Association to speed up payments to affected businesses. 

Government has paid out R1.5bn to businesses hit by July looting: Patel

Updating the media on Tuesday about the economic relief package, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said the unrest left enormous economic ...
News
16 hours ago

Solidarity Fund and NEF to provide R450m to businesses hit by looting

The Solidarity Fund and the National Empowerment Fund have teamed up to offer R450m in financial assistance to businesses affected by the civil ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng opens process for relief funds to help SMMEs

The Gauteng economic development department and Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP) have opened applications for relief funds to boost small, medium ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

R30m financial relief for small KZN businesses hit by unrest

Three months after small KwaZulu-Natal businesses were hit by civil unrest and looting, financial relief is finally on the way.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...