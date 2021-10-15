Livestock farmer accredited to start training centre

His move to start a training centre was born out of witnessing many local animal farmers who have potential to grow but are failing due to lack of proper training

Livestock farmer Emmanuel Mudau, 36, who went from being a furniture shop sales representative to a celebrated Limpopo sheep and goat breeder is changing the agricultural landscape in his province after being accredited to offer training to aspiring farmers.



Mudau, from Ha-Ravele village near Makhado in Venda, has been accredited by AgriSETA to provide national certificates in animal production and mixed farming systems – a field that he has been exposed to for more than 10 years...