Eskom, City Power sign memorandum for transfer of electricity distribution

Power utility Eskom and City Power Johannesburg have signed a memorandum of understanding on a possible transfer of electricity distribution.

“Eskom and City Power, the electricity company owned by the City of Johannesburg, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a view to concluding a transaction in which Eskom would eventually sell or transfer the distribution of electricity in the parts of Johannesburg currently supplied by Eskom to City Power,” said the entities in a statement.

City Power holds the distribution licence for the rest of the city.

The transaction has not yet been concluded between the parties.

“In terms of the MoU, City Power will conduct its own due diligence study on Eskom’s infrastructure and assets in the areas. Among others, the affected areas include parts of Soweto, Sandton, Orange Farm, Ivory Park, Diepsloot and surrounding areas, in which Eskom currently holds the distribution licence,” the statement reads.