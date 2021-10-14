South Africa

SA records another day of fewer than 1,000 Covid-19 infections

By Staff Reporter - 14 October 2021 - 21:40
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (363), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (333), Gauteng (241) and the Eastern Cape (203). No other province recorded more than 200 infections in the past 24 hours. Picture: 123rf/RECSTOCKFOOTAGE
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (363), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (333), Gauteng (241) and the Eastern Cape (203). No other province recorded more than 200 infections in the past 24 hours. Picture: 123rf/RECSTOCKFOOTAGE
Image: Lightbox

SA recorded another day of fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, according to figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Thursday.

There were 947 new infections in the past 24 hours, the NICD said. The most were in KwaZulu-Natal (233), followed by Western Cape (185), Gauteng (129), Northern Cape (113) and the Free State (107).

The NICD said that there were also 40 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day, taking the total number of fatalities to 88,506 to date.

According to the latest figures, there were 84 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 5,149 people are now admitted for Covid-19 related complications.

TimesLIVE

I’ve had my jab, so why haven’t I received my Covid-19 vaccination code?

The Gauteng health department says people who have not received their vaccination code via SMS should confirm their details with the online ...
News
1 day ago

Medical student releases rap song to promote vaccines

University of Pretoria (UP) student Rostum Ogbuehi has released a rap song encouraging people to vaccinate against Covid-19 and save their lives.
SebenzaLIVE
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling