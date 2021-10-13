Zimbabwe police round up unvaccinated pub crawlers

The police in Zimbabwe are rounding up nightclub and pub patrons, owners and employees who fail to provide proof of their Covid-19 vaccination.

The prescribed fine for “consuming beer at a licensed premises without proof of vaccination” carries a ZW$2,000 (about R150) fine.

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) number 36 of Zimbabwe’s national lockdown regulations: “Any person in charge of licensed premises who, within or in the immediate vicinity of such premises, admits or serves any customer without proof of full vaccination exhibited by that customer shall be guilty of an offence.”

The law adds if found guilty, a person could, beyond the fine, be jailed for a period not exceeding a year.

The government allowed nightclubs and pubs to open their doors last week Tuesday, almost 19 months after the Covid-19 lockdown was enacted.