Scuffles with police as fans without tickets try to get into FNB Stadium

Those with tickets and vaccination cards were being diverted to another entrance.

The incident threatened to mar what had been a jovial atmosphere at the stadium in Soweto as football fans said this was a day they had been longing for.

Police quickly dispersed the crowd, and the situation was quickly brought under control.

A scuffle ensued between police and one Ethiopian fan who didn't want to leave and demanded that he be let in. The defiant man claimed that they were told that entry to the stadium was free and that there was no mention of online tickets.

However, the situation was diffused as the man's friends calmed him down and he agreed to leave.

All those without tickets have moved away from the entrance and are standing in the parking area.

Some fans who spoke to TimesLIVE said that though they didn't have tickets, they were hoping to find someone with an extra that they could get their hands on.

Moshe Nkosi from Pretoria is among those without tickets. “I'm at a point where I'm even willing to pay anyone who can give me a ticket,” he said.

Other ticketless fans said they would wait outside until the game ended, while others treated it as an outing and played music in their cars at the parking lot.

“Whether I'm inside or outside makes no difference. I'm just here to support our team,” Lesego Moerane from Soweto said.

Since March 2020, SA has joined most of the world by locking down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the casualties have been live sport events, which have taken place behind closed doors in an effort to prevent the virus spreading.