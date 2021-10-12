No vuvuzelas, alcohol as jabbed football fans return to stadium
Safa say pilot project will determine if they're ready to let spectators back
While the PSL remains mum about the possibility of soccer fans returning to stadiums, there was a buzz yesterday about vaccinated Bafana Bafana supporters who registered online to attend tonight’s match against Ethiopia at FNB Stadium.
But there will be no vuvuzelas allowed at the stadium due to health protocols or alcohol sales permitted...
