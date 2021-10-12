High court postpones trial of 14 accused of VBS Mutual Bank 'looting'

The state said on Tuesday it is ready for the trial of the 14 people accused of looting VBS Mutual Bank, but some of the accused were not ready for different reasons.

The high court in Pretoria postponed the case until January 24.

Reasons given by the accused for not being ready included the fact that some needed further particulars, while others were resolving issues relating to financing of their legal teams.

“We are ready for trial but it serves no purpose if we set a trial date and the legal representatives don’t have instructions to proceed with the trial,” said prosecutor Hein van der Merwe.

One of the accused, Danny Msiza, has applied for the separation of his trial. This application will be heard next month.