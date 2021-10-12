Pretoria teacher who assaulted pupil over bottle of water told to pay R10k or be jailed for 10 months

A primary school teacher found guilty in April of assaulting an 11-year-old grade 6 pupil over the alleged theft of a bottle of sparkling water has been sentenced to a fine of R10,000 or 10 months direct imprisonment.

Annelise Boot, 54, from Springvale Primary School, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday for sentencing relating to the incident, which took place in February 2020.

In April, the state found Boot had acted violently towards the pupil and was guilty of common assault. Boot had initially faced a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The state said Boot had intentionally assaulted the pupil by throttling, kicking and pressing on his chest with her knee while pulling him upwards by his arms.