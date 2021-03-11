Hawks order Matsepe, Msiza to hand themselves over to the police
The lawyers of a former ANC youth league leader have confirmed that their client was informed to hand himself over to police by the Hawks on Thursday.
Kabelo Matsepe's lawyer Ulrich Kruger from BDK attorneys told Sowetan that his client was informed by the Hawks to hand himself over on Thursday afternoon to face charges relating to an unlawful investment and looting of public funds from the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank. ..
