Arrests in relation to looting of VBS
Msiza fans promise to stand by him
Supporters of ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza say they will be in Johannesburg where he is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to face charges related to VBS Mutual Bank.
Msiza and four others were issued with warrants of arrest yesterday in relation to the collapse of the bank, but decided to hand themselves over to authorities. ..
