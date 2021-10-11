Pensioner sues retailer after trolley accident

Company promises to liaise with customer’s lawyer

A 60-year-old former domestic worker is suing a major retail supermarket in Ekurhuleni for R600,000 in damages after a heavy-duty trolley fell on her.



Monica Sibeko’s life changed the day she walked in into InOut Supermarket in Springs in September 2017 when a delivery truck from Tradeport Distribution was parked near the customers’ entrance. It had a stock-loading trolley on top. ..