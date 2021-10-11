Pensioner sues retailer after trolley accident
Company promises to liaise with customer’s lawyer
A 60-year-old former domestic worker is suing a major retail supermarket in Ekurhuleni for R600,000 in damages after a heavy-duty trolley fell on her.
Monica Sibeko’s life changed the day she walked in into InOut Supermarket in Springs in September 2017 when a delivery truck from Tradeport Distribution was parked near the customers’ entrance. It had a stock-loading trolley on top. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.