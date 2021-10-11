Avbob assists small businesses with R10m relief fund

Beneficiaries set to rebuild their businesses

Avbob CEO Carl van der Riet said the insurer believes it’s critical to assist the communities they serve and that were affected, especially to SMMEs and uninsured businesses.

“Avbob is involved with and committed to the communities we serve through a wide spectrum of initiatives, aimed at the improvement of lives. In this way, we remain true to our brand promise ‘We’re here for you’.”

The fund’s current beneficiaries include Sukuma Primary School and six informal traders who operate near the Isipingo Life Office. Mamphego Phasha Studios, Shape Café, Mams FM, Rise Against Hunger Africa and NGOConnectSA have already been selected as beneficiaries for funding. The fund has provided R2.5m in support to 16 uninsured businesses, NGOs and organisations affected by the KZN and Gauteng unrest.

Sukuma Primary School

Sukuma Primary school, situated in Umlazi, offers extramural activities and programmes to learners from the community. Anne Makhanya, school principal, says the riots and looting severely affected the pupils and hindered their progress at school. “Classroom doors were vandalised and kitchen stoves and buckets stolen. Pre-school chairs were stolen, class teachers’ chairs were stolen, roof paint stolen, they stole our SA flag and the solar panels from our container library.”

With assistance from the Avbob Disaster Relief Fund, Sukuma Primary School can repair the damages and replace the stolen goods. In 2018, Avbob donated a container library, enabling the school to improve its pupils’ reading skills. “Our hope is that the school will continue to offer valuable service to the learners and the community of Umlazi after receiving assistance from Avbob,” says Makhanya.

Shape Café (Sebokeng branch)