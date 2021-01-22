Western Cape, KZN saw biggest decreases in road deaths over festive season: Mbalula

He said more than half (54.3%) of fatal crashes occurred on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which suggests that the majority of crashes took place within residential areas long after travellers had reached their destinations.

“There was a notable decline of 4.9% in the number of pedestrians who died on the roads compared to the previous year. However, driver fatalities increased from 24.2% to 26.9%, passenger fatalities increased from 32.2% to 34.5%, while cyclist fatalities stood at one percent,” he said.

Mbalula said the main cause of crashes were jaywalking, hit and runs, speeding, overtaking into oncoming traffic, wet and slippery surfaces and tyre bursts.

He said the ban on alcohol sale and transportation also contributed to the decline in fatalities.

“When we started to announce the curfew from 9pm and we saw police visibility on the road, the numbers drastically dropped. The sale of alcohol also contributed to the dropping of the numbers because as much as people drink alcohol underground, alcohol is scarce, you don't get it easily because the movement of alcohol with private cars is also prohibited. The drunken drivers also, in terms of numbers, were reduced on our roads, so alcohol and drinking does contribute to the number of fatalities. You can see with the pedestrians that the numbers of pedestrians who are dying have decreased,” he said.

Though the department recorded a decline in fatalities in eight of the nine provinces, it fell short of achieving its ambitious 20% target that was set for the festive season, Mbalula conceded.

“We are encouraged that these reductions make a positive contribution towards the realisation of our target of reducing fatalities on our roads. Mpumalanga is the only province that recorded an increase in fatalities.”