Macuphu won't set target as he begins new chapter with Galaxy

Before the start of the season, it’s the norm for strikers to come forward and reveal their goal-tally target.

However, new TS Galaxy marksman Mxolisi Macuphu has opted against this as he feels it puts strikers under unnecessary pressure. “I don’t want to set any targets because that will put me under pressure,’’ Macuphu told Sowetan.

“I did it [setting a goal-tally target] in the past seasons and other strikers still do it, but this season I will let things take care of themselves.’’

Even so, Macuphu, who joined Galaxy after the extinction of Bidvest Wits, is confident he’ll score a decent number of goals for the only Mpumalanga-based DStv Premiership outfit.

“I trust my abilities as a striker and I know I will score goals for the team. My aim is to help the team finish in a respectable position at the end of the season,’’ noted Macuphu.