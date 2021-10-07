Cosatu workers hand over memorandum of demands to MEC Mamabolo

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo promises demands will be relayed to the president

Scores of workers heeded the call by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and gathered outside the offices of Gauteng premier David Makhura in Johannesburg as part of their one-day nationwide stay away over better working conditions.



Dressed in red T-shirts and singing Struggle songs, the protesters carried placards reading: “Decent Work = Fair Income”, “Away With Labour Brokers”, “End poverty, job losses and inequality” and “Corruption affects us all”...