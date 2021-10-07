Cosatu workers hand over memorandum of demands to MEC Mamabolo
Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo promises demands will be relayed to the president
Scores of workers heeded the call by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and gathered outside the offices of Gauteng premier David Makhura in Johannesburg as part of their one-day nationwide stay away over better working conditions.
Dressed in red T-shirts and singing Struggle songs, the protesters carried placards reading: “Decent Work = Fair Income”, “Away With Labour Brokers”, “End poverty, job losses and inequality” and “Corruption affects us all”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.