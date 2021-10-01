Systems tightened to prevent another Digital Vibes – health department

These are some of the measures that were announced by department acting director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp and minister Dr Joe Phaahla

All contracts in the department of health will be subjected to rigorous scrutiny, including legal advice, to help prevent another Digital Vibes scandal.



