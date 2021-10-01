City’s Ralani says there is room for improvement

Bradley Ralani’s performance for Cape Town City against Swallows in their 4-0 victory on Wednesday, should have Orlando Pirates concerned ahead of their DStv Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow at 5.30pm.

Ralani tormented Swallows as he scored a brace and created an assist to send City to the MTN8 final, where they will meet Mamelodi Sundowns on October 30.

The 33-year-old credited his performance to the hard work he has been putting in behind the scenes and warned that people were yet to see the best of him.

“It’s a great feeling, I must say, not only due to the goals but also for the fact that we reached the final of the MTN8, which was one of our team goals, so that makes me absolutely happy,” Ralani told Sowetan yesterday through the club’s media department.

“It was a great performance, yes. My best? Not so sure, hey. I think I have had better performances before and still believe there is a lot of room for improvement.”

The attacking midfielder plans to carry that performance over to the game against the Buccaneers and help his side collect three points.

“It’s very important because going into that match overconfident is only going to bring us problems and that’s something we don’t want now as we want to pick up points and move up the table,” he said.

“We have to place all of our attention on the next match. We have certain goals to reach in the league as well.

“It’s a nice victory for us. After three games where we haven’t scored, now we scored four. It’s nice for the momentum and confidence going forward.”

Meanwhile, City coach Eric Tinkler said the confidence and morale was high ahead of the Bucs fixture, after their impressive win.

“What we hope now is the fact that we scored these four goals and the players that were involved and those who scored those goals will have the confidence and morale going forward, and see the team perform to what we know they are capable of performing,” Tinkler told the media after the game.

“I think there are a lot of positives we are taking from the game against Swallows.

“Obviously, we turn our focus to the Orlando Pirates league match at home again. We set ourselves targets and objectives and that means to get positive results against them.”