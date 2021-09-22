South Africa

Data breach at African Bank’s debt collector partner exposes customers

By TimesLIVE - 22 September 2021 - 12:14
Personal data, including that of a number of African Bank Loan customers under debt review, has been compromised after a cyber attack on a debt collector. File photo.
Personal data, including that of a number of African Bank Loan customers under debt review, has been compromised after a cyber attack on a debt collector. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

Personal data, including that of a number of African Bank loan customers under debt review, has been compromised after a cyber attack on debt collector Debt-IN.

This was confirmed by African Bank on Wednesday.

The cyber attack was in April.

“At the time, expert security advice concluded there was no evidence the ransomware attack had resulted in a data breach,” African Bank said.

However, “Debt-IN is aware the personal data of certain customers, including a number of African Bank Loan customers under debt review, has been compromised.”

A “robust” mitigation plan has been implemented by Debt-IN to contain and reduce any further adverse impact, the bank said.

“We have been collaborating with Debt-IN to address this breach,” said Piet Swanepoel, chief risk officer at African Bank.

“We have notified the relevant regulatory authorities and are in the process of alerting customers who have been affected via e-mail and SMS.”

TimesLIVE

Streaming service in R5.5m boost to black filmmakers

Black aspirant and underrepresented filmmakers are receiving a R5.5m boost from global streaming service Netflix in the form of a funding scheme.
Entertainment
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...