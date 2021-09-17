Streaming service in R5.5m boost to black filmmakers

Both opportunities will be eligible for study at higher education institutions

Black aspirant and underrepresented filmmakers are receiving a R5.5m boost from global streaming service Netflix in the form of a funding scheme.



The Netflix Black Creatives Empowerment Fund announced on Thursday that it aims to alleviate the financial pressure for students in tertiary institutions in an effort to improve the inclusion and representation of black creatives in local television and film. Roughly R4.4m of the contribution will be dedicated to full scholarships for black film students as well as graduate debt relief. ..