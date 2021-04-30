South Africa

Pricey Cuban engineers need local supervision

30 April 2021 - 07:13

The 24 Cuban engineers that SA imported at a R64m price tag to impart skills and knowledge to their local counterparts will have to work under supervision because they are not registered with the Engineering Council of SA..

The council's spokesperson Millicent Kabwe told Sowetan yesterday that because the engineers were not registered, they would need to be monitored by someone who is...

