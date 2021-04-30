Pricey Cuban engineers need local supervision
The 24 Cuban engineers that SA imported at a R64m price tag to impart skills and knowledge to their local counterparts will have to work under supervision because they are not registered with the Engineering Council of SA..
The council's spokesperson Millicent Kabwe told Sowetan yesterday that because the engineers were not registered, they would need to be monitored by someone who is...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.