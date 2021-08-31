If the vaccine is safe, why was it developed in such a short space of time?

The Covid-19 vaccine is safe to use and was not developed “overnight”, as is widely claimed by those hesitant to get the jab.

Wits University professor of vaccinology Dr Shabir Madhi says researchers did not start from scratch when producing the vaccine against Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, as they had existing research on other coronaviruses that were detected years earlier.

The SA government is rolling out the Pfizer and J&J vaccines for all adults and recently reached a milestone of 12-million people vaccinated. However, the government is still confronted with the challenge of vaccine hesitancy sparked by, among other concerns, questions about how “quickly” the vaccine was developed.

Vaccine hesitancy has become a big issue in SA. The Gauteng government, in the past few weeks, launched pop-up mobile vaccination sites in its efforts to get more residents jabbed.

Premier David Makhura said the Gauteng government has also conducted door-to-door visits, explaining how the vaccine works and busting myths about it.