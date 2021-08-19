Western Cape sees Covid-19 surge during plateau as mobility across province increases

The Western Cape saw a surge in Covid-19 cases after it had already hit a plateau, and its department of health has attributed this to higher mobility across the province.

According to the head of health, Dr Keith Cloete, “We noticed on our graphs that there was a surge after we had already reached a plateau. We then looked at our mobility data and it became clearer.”

The analysis team found that when residential mobility was at its highest, the numbers began to plateau.

That’s because residential mobility means people are staying in their home or areas, which implies far less moving about beyond the home.

Behind that was lockdown restrictions but, adds Cloete, “This happened to be at the same time as the taxi violence. There was a lot less movement and numbers plateaued.”

“Then the taxi violence stopped, schools reopened, and the mobility at household level dropped, which means people were going out to other places. That’s when we see an increase in daily cases and this resulted in a secondary surge on top of our third wave,” he explained.