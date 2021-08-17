SA vaccination programme has lost momentum, says health department

The national department of health on Tuesday conceded that its Covid-19 vaccination programme has lost momentum due to vaccine hesitancy.

“The president made a pronouncement a few weeks ago that he would want to see us vaccinating up to 300,000 South Africans per day.

“We were excited when we were sitting at about 275,000 on July 21, but we are now down to about 175,000 vaccinations per day. That is a red light that tells you something should be happening that is not happening,” said newly appointed deputy minister of health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

In its presentation to the National Council of Provinces’ (NCOP) select committee on health and social services, the department painted a bleak picture of how it was struggling to use all the vaccines the country has secured.

Dhlomo, who is former chairperson of the portfolio committee on health, said initially the country struggled to secure vaccine supplies, but now the department was grappling with vaccine hesitancy.