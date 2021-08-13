Lovers targeted in 'courier' scam & cellphone insurance cover explained

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

It’s not love, it’s fraud

Twice in the past week I’ve received queries from people about demands from “couriers” for extra payment before releasing their parcels. They wanted me to challenge the courier, not realising that they had fallen for a romance scam.

Margaret wrote: “A friend posted me some stuff and the courier is asking me to pay R1,500 into a Capitec account.”

“I don't know if this courier guy is a scam artist or not. Having read your warning that a lot of scammers use Capitec accounts, and that’s a red flag because Capitec doesn’t have business accounts, only personal ones, I’m a little nervous.”

I had to break it to her that she had probably fallen victim to a romance scam.

HOW IT WORKS:

Briefly, the fraudsters typically claim to be some kind of professional person, often an engineer, based in the UK, and recently widowed. They start with their syrupy “you’re my soul mate” language fairly quickly and spend several weeks or months grooming their victims into believing that they are in a relationship with them, before sending a parcel, often supposedly full of money.

Then come the demands for payment in order to receive said parcel — and those demands continue until the point that the woman becomes very uneasy and starts to suspect that their “boyfriend” is not who he claims to be.

I tell them to disengage immediately, but often the person has spent such a long time believing they’re in an actual relationship and that their special person has sent them a lovely parcel, that they pay anyway.

It’s not just women who fall for romance scams.

Last Friday I heard from Tankiso: “In March I received a parcel from my girlfriend in UK via a courier in Cape Town, but because there was cash in the parcel, it was detained. The courier company made me pay charges to release it from customs, which I did, but they never delivered.

“My girlfriend then used the service of a lawyer, who did get the parcel from the company, made me pay her costs, and she never delivered the parcel as agreed, either.”

So I had to gently explain that the girlfriend was probably a fraudster, and theirs was a make-believe relationship.

Had they ever met or Skyped? No, he said. “We only communicate via WhatsApp and I have [a] few [of] pictures her.

“The scam thing did cross my mind but I continued to communicate with her as she put my nerves at ease a bit.”

THE ADVICE:

If you are ever told a parcel is headed your way, request a copy of the courier waybill. Verify the courier company details on the waybill on the courier company's official website.

Sars will never ask anyone to pay money into a personal bank account and their demands are always on official Sars letterheads, explaining what the demand is for. Also, Sars officials do not use Gmail addresses.