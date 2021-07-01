Thulamela mayor axed for ‘unlawful VBS investment’

The ANC has removed a Limpopo mayor for investing millions in public funds in the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.



In a statement, ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said the provincial executive committee (PEC) took the decision to recall the mayor of the Thulamela local municipality in Thohoyandou, Mushoni Tshifhango, for his involvement that led to the municipality unlawfully investing public funds in the former Venda Burial Society (VBS) – a bank that was not registered in terms of the Banks Act, no 94 of 1990...