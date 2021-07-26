South Africa

ANC councillor charged with inciting public violence gets R5,000 bail

By Staff Reporter - 26 July 2021 - 21:28
ANC councillor Clarence Tabane was granted R5,000 bail after being accused of inciting public violence in the recent unrest.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ANC West Rand councillor Clarence Tabane has been released on R5,000 bail after being accused of playing a role in recent civil unrest in Gauteng.

The NPA said Tabane was charged with “incitement to commit public violence” after his arrest on July 18. He first appeared in court on July 20, and appeared again in the Roodepoort magistrate's court.

His bail was not opposed, and he will appear again on September 20.

The NPA confirmed that the bail conditions included that he must not interfere with state witnesses, must report to the Roodepoort SAPS on Fridays at any time between 8am and 8pm, that he cannot leave Gauteng without permission from the investigating officer and must hand over his passport.

