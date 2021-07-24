Children facing ‘catastrophic future’ after disruptions to school calendar

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says children face a possible catastrophic future after losing two years of education.

The minister was giving a briefing on Saturday about schools' preparedness to welcome pupils back amid the third wave of Covid-19.

The minister said up to 60% of the school year had been lost in 2020 and disruptions to the school calendar this year had already pushed the academic year back.

Motshekga said she was especially concerned about primary school pupils. “If I'd had my way I would have brought them back in the second term,” she said.

“But the provinces said they needed more time to cope with [incorporating Covid-19] protocols for primary schools.”

She said the department would reissue the school calendar with adjusted dates once it had worked out how to recover five missing days.