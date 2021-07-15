Jacob Zuma’s brother to be laid to rest next Thursday, says family elder

Former president Jacob Zuma’s brother Michael will be buried next Thursday, a family elder has confirmed.

Khanya, who is one of three remaining elder brothers in the Zuma clan, said the family made the decision during a meeting on Thursday.

“We were going to have the funeral this Saturday and then decided to have it next week Thursday because we discovered that his wife MaXulu had Covid-19 and has been hospitalised. She has to be in hospital for 14 days and she will be discharged next Tuesday.

“So we thought Thursday will be perfect because we can’t bury him without her. All the preparations for the funeral have been done,” said Khanya.

The 77-year-old said health officials were at the Nkandla homestead where all the family members were tested for Covid-19. Most family members tested negative.