Local businesses earn kudos for innovative ideas

Two agencies have put SA on the map in the world of engineering with one being named a runner-up of an international competition and another shortlisted at the Royal Academy of Engineering's 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation.



Last week, Digital marketplace BlueAvo was selected as a runner up, earning €10,000 (more than R172,000) in the process, while LignOrganic's product Dissolv Bioplastic was shortlisted on the prestigious list...