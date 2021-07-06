Dunhill Driven: A tribute to the multiplicity of the modern man

Masculinity is in a state of flux. While traditional masculinity orders men to be dominant financial providers, physical protectors, and experts of masked feelings – modern masculinity celebrates the gentler, kinder, more vulnerable man who is open to the idea of exploring the less obvious corners of himself.

Complex at times, the journey is an evolving one. There is still much conflict reconciling these traditional values of masculinity with what we have come to know as modern masculinity and the bridge probably lies somewhere in self-awareness.

Dunhill is a brand that has always celebrated its duality – engineering and craftsmanship are the essence of its DNA and innovation and discovery are core values. “The idea of the Dunhill man is multiple, not singular. I simply don’t like the idea of all men reduced to one person in such a way– it feels inaccurate, old fashioned and kind of insulting,” says Dunhill brand DNA and creative director Mark Weston, who inspired the brand’s new fragrance: Driven eau de parfum.

Created under the direction of perfumer Dave Apel, Dunhill Driven is a woody citrus floral blend that is elegant and modern with a bold signature. “In creating this fragrance, I wanted to use ingredients that are highly signature and yet capture a modern essence that is equally elegant as it is energetic and fresh.