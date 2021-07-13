Grim milestone passed as SA confirms more than 600 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

There were 633 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the country past another grim milestone.

The deaths — the highest since February 2 when 547 were recorded — mean that there have now been 65,142 confirmed fatalities since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

The health department was quick to say that the deaths "did not all happen in the last 24 hours".

"The provinces continue to conduct audits of the deaths in hospitals and updating the figures," the department said.