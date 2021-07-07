Police air wing on standby for possible deployment to Nkandla

The KwaZulu-Natal police's air wing unit has been placed on standby for possible deployment to Nkandla.

According to well-placed SAPS sources, members of the unit are on standby in Empangeni, about 130km from former president Jacob Zuma's homestead.

A police helicopter, as well as a number of vehicles, have been stationed on a rugby field at Empangeni high school since Monday after unrest in Nkandla at the weekend, when hundreds of Zuma supporters descended on the homestead - some of them firing shots into the air.

National and provincial police did not immediately respond to a TimesLIVE request for comment.

Meanwhile, various police units, including Durban and Empangeni public order police, have been patrolling the vicinity of KwaNxamalala, where Zuma's compound is situated.