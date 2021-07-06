Nkandla gathering was instigated within the party, says ANC

Conduct of MKMVA members shameful, counter-revolutionary – Duarte

The ANC will investigate and take disciplinary action against its members who were seen inciting violence, defying Covid-19 regulations and burning party regalia outside former president Jacob Zuma’s homestead.



Briefing media on Tuesday morning on the outcomes on a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the committee conceded that the gathering in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, emanated from within party factions and that it was a “populist attempts by some to use retrogressive and opportunistic ethnic mobilisation for their own opportunistic objectives…does not represent a popular uprising, but has been engineered from within the ranks of the ANC”...