Nkandla gathering was instigated within the party, says ANC
Conduct of MKMVA members shameful, counter-revolutionary – Duarte
The ANC will investigate and take disciplinary action against its members who were seen inciting violence, defying Covid-19 regulations and burning party regalia outside former president Jacob Zuma’s homestead.
Briefing media on Tuesday morning on the outcomes on a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the committee conceded that the gathering in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, emanated from within party factions and that it was a “populist attempts by some to use retrogressive and opportunistic ethnic mobilisation for their own opportunistic objectives…does not represent a popular uprising, but has been engineered from within the ranks of the ANC”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.