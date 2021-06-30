Gospel icon Emma Mkhwanazi passes on after illness

Gospel singer and former lead vocalist of the legendary International Pentecostal Church Choir (IPCC) Emma Mkhwanazi has died.

Mkhwanazi, 64, died on Monday after struggling with health issues for over a year, family spokesperson Norton Ramavhoya said.

Born in Heidelberg, Mkhwanazi is survived by two sons. The seasoned singer, who sang for the church choir and band for 20 years will be remembered for her mellow signature voice that shines through in songs such as Bayede Ngonyama, Mehleng ya Bofelo, Ho Dula le Ntate, Maqeba and Hamba Sathane among many others. Ramavhoya defined the late Mkhwanazi as a very caring and loving person who dedicated her life to church and its work.

“She was a humanitarian, loving and caring person who enjoyed laughing. She loved people and was passionate about music. She played a big role mentoring youth at church when it comes to music.”