South Africa

24,270 Covid-19 cases recorded as SA sees highest ever single-day increase

By Staff Reporter - 02 July 2021 - 19:43
SA recorded 24,270 new cases in the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record for new infections.
SA saw its highest ever number of single-day Covid-19 infections on Friday, with 24,270 new cases recorded in 24 hours.

This is significantly higher than the previous single-day high of 21,980 recorded on January 8.

Figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday showed that the new infections took the country to another grim milestone: there have now been more than 2m cumulative cases recorded.

As of Friday, there have been 2,019,826 infections recorded countrywide since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020.

Gauteng again led in terms of new daily infections, accounting for 14,198 cases. The Western Cape was next with 2,606 cases.

There were also 303 more Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to date to 61,332.

The NICD said that there were 627 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are now 13,751 people being treated for Covid-19 in the country's hospitals.

TimesLIVE

J&J's Covid-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant

Johnson & Johnson said late Thursday that its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine showed strong promise against the Delta variant and other emerging strains.
News
11 hours ago

Runny nose could be Delta variant of Covid-19, warns UCT expert

People with the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19, which is driving SA's third wave of infections, may think they just have a cold.
News
1 day ago

