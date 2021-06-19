Employee bust for alleged role in attempted cash heist at his workplace

An Eastern Cape man was hauled to court on Friday for his alleged role in a foiled cash heist at his workplace.

The 31-year-old works at Weirs Cash and Carry in Butterworth. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said he was arrested on Thursday after an attempted robbery at the wholesaler in April.

The man allegedly leaked information to the alleged robbers. But they left empty-handed and one of them died from gunshot wounds after a shoot-out with security personnel.

“It is alleged that G4S security guards were collecting money at Weirs Cash and Carry in Butterworth when they were confronted by five armed men who tried to rob them,” said Mgolodela.

“A shoot-out is said to have ensued between the two parties, leading to one of the suspects being declared dead on arrival in Butterworth Hospital. The other four suspects fled the scene unharmed and no money was taken.