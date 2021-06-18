Ambush, robbery at work leaves mental scars for security guard's

Vereeniging attack blamed on syndicates searching for copper cables

One of the deepest fears harboured by security guard Sipho Mcenjana became reality when he and his colleagues were ambushed, tied up and robbed on duty.



Mcenjana said a group of about 15 heavily armed men pounced on them in search of copper cables at Afromax, a company that manufactures bricks on the outskirts of Vereeniging, in the Vaal, last week...