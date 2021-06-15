France invites U.S., SA to join West African counter-terrorism effort
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he has invited The United States and SA to provide military forces for a West African counter-terrorism effort.
Speaking at a news conference after a NATO summit in Brussels, Macron was responding to a question on whether he has received commitments for new special forces to join French troops in the Sahel.
Macron said he was also seeking commitments from other African countries.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.