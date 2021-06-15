Own an apartment at The Mix Waterfall for R999,000

Driven by smart technology with curated community spaces and a focus on engaging experiences, The Mix Waterfall is offering a 360º lifestyle. Residents of The Mix have amenities designed around their every need, including a ground floor deli, co‐working spaces, a rooftop pool deck with infinity pool, on-site laundromat, exclusive entertainment hub, dog walking park, wellness and fitness areas, hangout zones and concierge services.

“Buyers in the R1m to R2m price bracket have the opportunity to live in a high‐rise development where they can step out of their front door directly into the Mall of Africa, and walk or cycle to work in a sophisticated, secure precinct,” says Robin Magid, D2E Properties director.

Attacq, the developers of Waterfall City, believe The Mix is a one‐of‐a‐kind Waterfall development. “Proximity, amenities and convenience combine to deliver a high‐end, innovative ease‐of‐living proposition that the modern individual seeks. This dynamic destination, perfectly located between Joburg and Pretoria, promotes efficiency, sustainability and a safe way of life,” says Giles Pendleton, Attacq chief development officer.