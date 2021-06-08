South Africa

Gogo becomes the oldest person to receive Covid-19 jab in SA, says health department

08 June 2021 - 13:48
Health department says Nomamelika Philiso is the oldest SA citizen to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
Image: Supplied / @GovernmentZA

A woman who the health department says is 119 years old has become the oldest person in SA to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nomamelika Philiso received her vaccine at her home in Mandleni, Alfred Nzo municipality, in the Eastern Cape, the health ministry announced on Monday.

A senior community nurse, Thobeka Ludidi, administered the shot to the centenarian.

She was screened before being given her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.  She is scheduled to receive the second shot in a few weeks.

The health ministry showed an image of Philiso getting her shot.

Wrapped in a thick blanket as she sat on her couch with her mask on, the elderly woman offered her arm for the injection.

She is one of over a million people who have received the vaccine thus far.

The health ministry is on a drive to vaccinate people over the age 60 against the virus.

TimesLIVE

