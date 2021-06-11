Lesotho diplomats expelled from SA over ‘illicit trade in duty-free alcohol’

The Lesotho government has confirmed “several” of its SA-based diplomats had been expelled from the country for “illicit trade in duty-free alcohol”.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Lesotho foreign affairs and international relations ministry said the diplomats had been declared persona non grata (an unacceptable or unwelcome person) and had been given 72 hours to leave the country.

They will face disciplinary action once they returned to Lesotho, the ministry said.

A second document, seemingly from the SA department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) and which was being widely circulated, named 12 people, including spouses, who were affected. They had “abused their diplomatic privileges”, the document alleged.

Attempts to get comment from Dirco on Thursday night were unsuccessful.