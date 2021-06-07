Car buyers driven round the bend over faulty vehicles
Soweto and Cape consumers now want out of deals
The lives of two consumers who live more than 1,400km apart have been made a misery after the car dealerships they bought their second-hand vehicles from failed to deliver on their promises.
Permla Matlhaku, 36, of Meadowlands, Soweto, bought herself a Kia Picanto from TTT Wheels in Ridgeway, in the Joburg south, on May 7. She had used her savings to buy the R99,000 vehicle and received a R14,000 discount...
