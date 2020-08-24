Legal bid to stop public auction of Durban 'monstrosity'

Civic action group Save Our Berea has launched an urgent application in the Durban high court to stop the sale, by public auction, of a controversial partly completed high-rise development in Durban’s Currie Road.

Instead, Save our Berea (SOB) says, the court should order that it be demolished because the municipality had kept secret a crucial report which found wrongdoing on the part of officials in the town planning department.

Labelled a “monstrosity” by neighbours, the rezoning and subsequent plan approval for the development was the subject of extensive litigation. A demolition order granted in the Durban high court was finally overturned on a “technicality” by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which ruled that the order lacked clarity.

The developer, Serengeti Rise Industries, was placed into liquidation last year and the liquidator Kurt Knoop, has advertised that the sale will take place on Wednesday.