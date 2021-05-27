Fine art student living his dream as he creates Xhosa-inspired ceramic sculptures
Mbunyuza invited to be a resident artist at Anderson Ranch Art Center in the US
Though art was not part of the curriculum when Simphiwe Mbunyuza reached high school, that did not stop the master's graduate from chasing his dreams.
Mbunyuza, 32, from the rural village of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, recently obtained his Masters of Fine Art degree at the University of Oklahoma in the US...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.