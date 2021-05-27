Fine art student living his dream as he creates Xhosa-inspired ceramic sculptures

Mbunyuza invited to be a resident artist at Anderson Ranch Art Center in the US

Though art was not part of the curriculum when Simphiwe Mbunyuza reached high school, that did not stop the master's graduate from chasing his dreams.



Mbunyuza, 32, from the rural village of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, recently obtained his Masters of Fine Art degree at the University of Oklahoma in the US...