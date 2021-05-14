'Compliance has declined over the past few months'

Rising infections spark fears of third Covid wave

As rising infection numbers continue to spark fears of a third Covid wave, several sectors that operate on the basis of gatherings feel there has been little change in behavioural interventions needed to stave off another wave.



Churches, restaurants, the alcohol industry and the hospitality sector, which all operate on the basis of gatherings that could potentially contribute to the spread of the virus, said they were willing to assist the government’s efforts, to avoid total bans. But there appears to be no evidence of behavioural interventions they have put forward to mitigate this...