MPs doubtful that suspended KZN prisons boss is sole mastermind in dodgy contracts worth R92m

MPs have cast doubt on allegations that suspended KwaZulu-Natal correctional services commissioner Mnikelwa Nxele was working solo in laundering millions of rand in the awarding of 19 irregular tenders.

Nxele has been on suspension since December 2019 as a result of two separate investigations against him, one of which was ordered by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Speaking at the portfolio committee on justice on Wednesday, national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser said Nxele's suspension had been necessary to “ensure [the] safety and wellbeing of witnesses”.

“He is charged for various acts of misconduct in relation to the disciplinary referrals from the SIU in relation to, inter alia, procurement irregularities of contracts,” he said.

The total estimated value of the contracts was R92m, said Fraser.