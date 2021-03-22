WATCH LIVE | Lynne Brown continues testimony at state capture inquiry

According to her, she met Essa only once where “I shook his hand” — otherwise, she said, “I do not know the fellow.”

This despite Essa having told people that he was Brown's adviser.

One such occasion of Essa dropping Brown's name, ex-Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels previously testified at the Zondo commission, was during a meeting at Melrose Arch when Daniels was with former Eskom executive Matshela Koko.

TimesLIVE