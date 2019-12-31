Gas pipeline 'explosion' on the East Rand
Reports of a gas pipeline explosion in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, early on Tuesday saw some residents being urged to evacuate the area for safety reasons.
High pressure gas line on fire near Alberton ??? UPDATE. It’s a HIGH PRESSURE GAS LINE. EVACUATE AREA IMMEDIATELY. Sasol and Transnet en route pic.twitter.com/9pFUpONVwm— BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) December 31, 2019
Eric Maloka, acting disaster and emergency management services spokesperson confirmed there had been an explosion.
Alberton gas pipeline : The lines have been shut down. They have reduced the radius to 500m. Disaster Management on scene. Waiting for the volume to reduce. pic.twitter.com/e7aYR0n5fG— BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) December 31, 2019
“We are still responding to the emergency and cannot confirm if anyone was injured or died from it,” Maloka said.
We've just been evacuated from our house in Verwoerdpark Alberton #ekurhuleni please inform fam in the area gas line is on fire pic.twitter.com/4UyJJDHoKj— Mbali (@MbaliMB) December 31, 2019
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.