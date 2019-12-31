South Africa

Gas pipeline 'explosion' on the East Rand

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 31 December 2019 - 09:15
A home on fire after a gas pipe exploded.
A home on fire after a gas pipe exploded.
Image: Supplied

Reports of a gas pipeline explosion in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, early on Tuesday saw some residents being urged to evacuate the area for safety reasons.

Eric Maloka, acting disaster and emergency management services spokesperson confirmed there had been an explosion.

“We are still responding to the emergency and cannot confirm if anyone was injured or died from it,” Maloka said.

This is a developing story.

Car bomb leaves over 20 dead in Mogadishu: police, witnesses

A massive car bomb exploded in a busy area of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, leaving more than 20 people dead, police and witnesses said.
News
3 days ago

Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 north in Johannesburg

A bus carrying passengers caught fire on the N1 north near William Nicol Drive on Wednesday morning.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X