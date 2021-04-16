Pharmacies, GPs and private hospitals to help 163,000 people a day receive Covid-19 jabs

Business for SA (B4SA) has mobilised private sector resources to vaccinate about 163,000 people a day.

This will be done at pharmacies, employer occupational health sites, large-scale sites developed by medical schemes, general practitioners, private hospitals and mass vaccination sites.

This was announced on Friday as the government opens up its vaccination registration portal to people over the age of 60 years.

Martin Kingston, chairperson of B4SA’s steering committee, welcomed the prioritisation of the elderly as they are most at risk of contracting severe illness, hospitalisation and death.

“This is significant progress. We must seek to vaccinate this group as quickly as possible and ahead of the third wave and onset of winter.”